Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to boost media cooperation with joint committee

Pakistan and have agreed to establish a joint committee to enhance collaboration in media production, including songs, films, and documentaries.

The decision was made during a meeting between Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Saudi Arabia’s Media Minister Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari on the sidelines of the Saudi Media Forum.

Both sides emphasized strengthening bilateral media cooperation through exchange programs and journalist training. They also stressed the importance of joint efforts to combat fake news and propaganda.

Attaullah Tarar congratulated the Saudi minister on organizing the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum, highlighting the growing transformation of Pakistan-Saudi relations into an economic partnership. He underscored the potential for digital investment and technical collaboration between the two countries.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan in all sectors, including media. He also announced that the upcoming meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council would be held in Pakistan.