Pakistan set to receive up to 1.5bn dollars in IMF climate funding: Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that Pakistan is likely to secure $1 billion to $1.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under climate finance.

Speaking to journalists after an event, he confirmed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan on February 24 to discuss the climate fund, while a second review mission is scheduled for March.

Aurangzeb emphasized that Pakistan is meeting all IMF conditions efficiently, noting that while there was a current account deficit in one month, the country maintained a surplus for the remaining seven months.

He stressed the need for structural reforms to ensure long-term economic stability.