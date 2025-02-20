Pakistan, UK hold counter-terrorism dialogue

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom held the second round of their Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in London from February 17-18, 2025, reaffirming their commitment to combating global security threats through enhanced cooperation.

Led by Abdul Hameed, Director General for Counter Terrorism at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Kitty Jenkins, Joint Director for National Security at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the discussions focused on global and regional security challenges, including the evolving terrorist threats.

A key point of discussion was the situation in Afghanistan, with both sides analyzing recent international reports and assessing potential security risks originating from Afghan territory, said a Foreign Office statement. The dialogue also included an exchange of best practices in law enforcement, security, criminal justice, the rule of law, countering the financing of terrorism, and capacity-building efforts to tackle emerging trends in terrorism. Both countries explored new avenues for collaboration, emphasizing their commitment to sustained bilateral counterterrorism efforts.

The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue, with the next round of the Pakistan-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue scheduled to take place in Islamabad in 2026 on mutually agreed dates.