Parliamentary diplomacy connecting diverse nations: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that peace, democracy, human rights and sustainable development were shared ideals and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) provided an opportunity to pursue these goals together thus transforming the platform into a true institutional voice of ‘Asian Century.’ While leading a parliamentary delegation of senators and MNAs, the Senate chairman addressed the plenary session of the APA being held in Baku, says a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. Addressing the participants from different Asian regions, Senator Gilani said the global landscape continued to evolve and Asia remained at the center of geo-economic transformation, security concerns and geopolitical realignments. He said parliamentary diplomacy served as a bridge that connected diverse nations and political systems in pursuit of common interests. “It enables us to address pressing regional issues and challenges, including economic integration, trade facilitation, climate change, terrorism and cybercrime,” he remarked. He observed that enhanced cultural exchanges, educational collaborations and interfaith dialogues could strengthen understanding, solidarity and regional harmony.

As a strategic link between South, Central, and West Asia, Pakistan is committed to fostering regional peace, economic connectivity and sustainable development through active engagement at regional multilateral forums like the APA, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the chairman Senate added. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Gilani said, remained central to strengthening regional infrastructure and economic integration. He informed that counterterrorism, intelligence-sharing and regional peace initiatives were key priorities. “Pakistan leads regional sustainability efforts through afforestation programs, disaster resilience strategies and transnational energy projects,” he said. He further said parliamentary cooperation was essential in addressing climate change, water security and clean energy transitions. He also advocated for robust cybersecurity frameworks to protect regional economies and societies. The Senate chairman emphasized that APA provided them with an invaluable opportunity to establish legal frameworks, build consensus on regional policies and undertake constructive dialogue that transcends political differences. He called for maximizing the impact of parliamentary engagements and developing structured mechanisms within the APA to enhance legislative collaboration and policy alignment, bridge gaps and create consensus on pressing regional issues.

“A stronger Asia requires inclusive governance,” the chairman Senate said, adding that they must actively promote the participation of women and young legislators in diplomatic forums, ensuring diverse perspectives in decision-making. He also extended complete support to the Sultanate of Oman’s request for full membership in the APA and endorsed Belarus’s request for observer status to foster inclusive parliamentary engagement. He hoped that this 15th APA plenary meeting would help synthesize mutually agreeable and acceptable solutions to all issues placed on its agenda.

He acknowledged and commended Azerbaijan for its remarkable stewardship of the APA during its Presidency and extended gratitude to hosts on the exceptional hospitality and excellent arrangements in organizing the important gathering.