Past in Perspective

“The Minoans were the first link in the European chain that ended with Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.” –Colin Renfrew

Past in Perspective
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Minoan Civilisation thrived on the island of Crete during the Bronze Age, from approximately 3000 to 1450 BC. Renowned for their advanced culture, the Minoans developed sophisticated trade networks, expert seafaring skills, and remarkable artistic and architectural achievements. Their palaces, such as Knossos and Phaistos, featured intricate frescoes, grand courtyards, and advanced drainage systems. The Minoans also contributed to the development of writing systems with hieroglyphic and linear A scripts. Their mythology, symbolised by the famous Bull-Leaping fresco, reflects a vibrant religious and cultural life.

