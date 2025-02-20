Petroleum dealers reject fuel deregulation

Pakistan's have strongly opposed the government's plan to deregulate fuel prices, warning of a potential nationwide shutdown of petrol stations.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Association, expressed concerns in a video message, stating that deregulation could lead to fuel smuggling and the mixing of poor-quality petroleum products.

Under the proposed plan, petrol stations would be allowed to set their prices, which Khan warned could create confusion and unfair pricing across the country. In response, the association has called an emergency central committee meeting, with protest banners expected to appear nationwide.

Additionally, the association plans to send a letter to the Petroleum Ministry, urging the government to increase the dealers' profit margin from the current 4 per cent to Rs13 per litre.

Although the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has shown support for the dealers, it has yet to issue an official statement. Khan also raised concerns about the increasing smuggling of petroleum from Iran, calling on the federal government to negotiate a legal trade deal to curb illegal imports.

He further criticized Minister Musaddiq Malik for disregarding the dealers' concerns, arguing that deregulation would not result in lower fuel prices for the public.