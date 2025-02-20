Thursday, February 20, 2025
Petroleum Minister highlights economic progress

Web Desk
8:37 PM | February 20, 2025
Petroleum Minister Mussadik Malik on Thursday criticized a specific political group, accusing it of targeting the country through its policies.

Aiming at political opponents, Malik stated, “The entire country has been forced to endure hardships because of one person.”

He praised the government’s economic management, claiming that inflation had dropped from 40 percent to just 3 percent due to its efforts.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Malik revealed that Saudi Arabia is set to invest in the Reko Diq project and the broader mining sector.

Speaking to a TV channel, he confirmed ongoing discussions with multiple countries regarding mining investments, emphasizing that “Saudi Arabia is the most relevant of all these countries.”

He also announced plans for another international mining conference, expressing optimism that 2025 would bring significant developments.

“We are transforming the entire infrastructure of the mining sector and inviting major companies and developed nations to participate,” he stated.

Malik underscored the government's commitment to ensuring that mining projects drive economic growth in surrounding regions, making local development a key priority.

