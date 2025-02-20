PM for removal of barriers of social inequality

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed upon breaking down of the barriers of inequality to ensure that every citizen had access to basic human rights, quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, with the benefits of progress shared by all. “On February 20, we celebrate the International Day for Social Justice to champion equality, fairness, and the inherent dignity of all people across the globe. This day is a reminder of the critical role that governments, organizations, and individuals play in advancing social justice and equality,” the prime minister said in a message on the observance of International Day of Social Justice. The prime minister said that the day called for action to address key issues such as poverty, gender inequality, and discrimination, emphasizing the importance of inclusive societies where all individuals can enjoy equal rights and opportunities. “The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in alignment with Islamic principles, guarantees social justice and equality for all, without discrimination,” the PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister said that they had introduced a wide array of programmes aimed at protecting and promoting the rights of our citizens, striving to eliminate the biases and prejudices that impede progress, adding these included gender based violence reforms, prison reforms, and advocacy for stronger child protection policies, among others. The government had also launched a digital platform encompassing an integrated social welfare system to enable persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to promptly access tailored support services, he observed. In this regard, he said, the government had launched various impactful interventions rooted in their homegrown transformation plan ‘Uraan Pakistan’ with emphasised on equality, ethics, and empowerment aligning closely with the objectives of the international day of social justice.“As we observe this important day, let us renew our determination to build a more just and inclusive world,” he further emphasised.