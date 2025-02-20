PM Shehbaz urges lawmakers to strengthen engagement with public

Members of National Assembly Muhammad Idrees and Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa separately celled on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

Besides, PML-N leaders Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Shah Muhammad Shah also held separate meetings with the Prime Minister.

During the meetings, the parliamentarians praised the Prime Minister for the recent economic stability achieved under his leadership.

Discussions were also held about issues related to their respective constituencies.

The Prime Minister urged the lawmakers to strengthen their engagement with the public in their constituencies and work towards resolving their problems effectively.