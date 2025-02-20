PML-N govt must complete five-year term: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated electric bus service in Lahore, marking a major step toward eco-friendly public transport. She also travelled from Punjab University to Expo Centre Johar Town on the bus.

During the launch, the chief minister assisted a differently-abled passenger in boarding the bus, directing officials to enhance accessibility by further improving the ramp. She also inspected the newly constructed electric bus stop, where, on her orders, water coolers, fans, and a mini canteen had been installed for the convenience of passengers.

Interacting with women at the IBA bus stop, Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to public welfare, stating that she had personally advocated for a reduced fare to ease financial burdens on commuters.

While addressing the gathering, the chief minister made several important announcements. She announced to set the fare for the electric bus at just Rs. 20, making it the most affordable among all provinces. She declared that students, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals will be provided free travel.

She revealed that five hundred more electric buses will be introduced in August to expand the network. Metrobus services will be launched in Faisalabad and Gujranwala in the next financial year. Pakistan’s first tram service will be introduced, running from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. A modern electric transport charging infrastructure will be established across Punjab. Mist fans and additional passenger facilities will be installed at electric bus stations.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her vision for environmentally friendly transport, reiterating her plan to distribute 100,000 modern electric bikes to students. She also invited Chinese companies to set up electric bike assembly plants in Punjab, encouraging investment in green mobility.

Directing officials to initiate steps toward an underground transport system in Punjab, she underscored the need for a modernised transit network.

She also emphasised the environmental benefits of the electric bus service, citing research that vehicle emissions are the leading cause of smog. “No one is happier than Nawaz Sharif and I when the people get relief,” she remarked.

The newly launched electric buses come equipped with free Wi-Fi and mobile charging stations for commuters, CCTV cameras to enhance security and prevent harassment, automatic ramps for differently-abled passengers, real-time tracking of bus schedules via Google, and battery-swapping stations for students’ electric bikes, enabling easy replacements similar to ride-sharing services.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that Punjab was leading the way in sustainable transport. “Whenever you see a green bus, know that it is Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a better Pakistan,” she stated, adding that while electric buses have also been introduced in Sindh, Punjab now boasts the largest fleet.

She said that if the PML-N completes the five year term, 5 lakh houses will have been built in Punjab. Everyone knows who brought Pakistan out of every crisis. Everyone knows who introduced the culture of abusing people in the premises of the Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW).

“If the country is to develop and gain respect and dignity among the comity of nations, then the continuation of PML-N’s government is essential,” she stressed.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to public service, stating that her opponents have no grounds to criticise her performance. She emphasized that every moment of her tenure is dedicated to serving the people, and she has never used her position for personal or business gains.

“I do not conduct any personal work while sitting in the CM House. My focus is solely on the welfare of the people,” she asserted. Referring to the May 9 and Jinnah House attacks, she said, “Everyone knows who was responsible for those unfortunate incidents. We are committed to empowering the youth by providing laptops and scholarships, while also ensuring that Punjab remains neat and clean.”

Highlighting the PML-N’s contributions, the chief minister said that no political rival can match Nawaz Sharif’s record of public service and innovation. “Every major development project in Pakistan, from motorways to modern infrastructure, carries the stamp of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. The era of real progress in this country began under our leadership,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz also dismissed claims of favoritism, stating, “I can say on oath that I have never asked the Prime Minister for any special projects for Punjab. We are working to serve the people by utilizing local resources. In fact, other provinces receive more allocations from the federal government than Punjab does.” The chief minister expressed her delight over girls from Balochistan visiting Lahore, stating that such initiatives foster national unity. “If one looks beyond prejudice and uses wisdom, the answer to every question will favor PML-N,” she remarked.

She also praised the cleanliness initiative, “Suthra Punjab,” saying, “It brings me great joy to see the workers and vehicles dedicated to keeping Punjab clean. My greatest happiness comes from completing projects that directly benefit the people. When Nawaz Sharif hears about the launch of a public welfare initiative, his eyes fill with joy.”

Reiterating her party’s role in stabilizing the country, she said, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly pulled Pakistan out of crises. Today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly to stabilize institutions and put Pakistan on the path to progress and prosperity.”