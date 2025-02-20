Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest 3 kidnappers; recover 3 abductees

APP
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi district police in an operation managed to arrest three kidnappers within 24 hours for kidnapping three foreigners and safely recovered the abductees, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Saddar Wah Police arrested three suspects identified as Ajmal, Bilal and Abdullah who had abducted a woman from an Afghan family and her two young sons.

The accused invited the family from Afghanistan and kidnapped them on the pretext of getting a visa to a European country. On receiving the information about the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice and ordered immediate recovery of the abductees and arrest of the suspects.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of Superintendent Police, Potohar to trace the suspects. The footage of several CCTV cameras was used to arrest the suspects and recover the abductees. The suspects were traced and arrested using human intelligence and technical means.

Water project for Gwadar from Tajikistan feasibility study finalized

The abductees were safely recovered and the suspects were rounded up within shortest possible time. 

The CPO appreciated efforts of SP Potohar, SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and the team for netting the accused. 

The accused will be challaned with solid evidence and given the exemplary punishment, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025