Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police recover two hostages

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT  -  Police in a raid in Ghouspur katcha area recovered two hostages kidnapped from Jamal police station jurisdiction, officials said. A gang of bandits had abducted two persons Muhammad Nawaz and Amanullah from Jamal police station remit, police sources said. The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies. The area remains a formidable task for law enforcement authorities despite numerous operations to combat crime.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025