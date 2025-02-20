Police recover two hostages

KANDHKOT - Police in a raid in Ghouspur katcha area recovered two hostages kidnapped from Jamal police station jurisdiction, officials said. A gang of bandits had abducted two persons Muhammad Nawaz and Amanullah from Jamal police station remit, police sources said. The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies. The area remains a formidable task for law enforcement authorities despite numerous operations to combat crime.