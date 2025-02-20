Policeman on polio duty martyred in Bajaur

PESHAWAR - A police official deployed for polio vaccination duty was martyred after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Dama Dola Seri area of Mamund Tehsil, district Bajaur.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Waqas Rafiq, law enforcement agencies had launched an investigation into the incident.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of front line workers and law enforcement personnel engaged in public health initiatives.