Power of Art

Art is a powerful medium that shapes experiences and influences social habits. It enables us to understand our culture, traditions, and values. Moreover, art has the ability to inspire intelligence, empathy, and action.

Art can uplift us, introduce new ideas, and drive meaningful change. It educates people about their impact on the environment and motivates them to protect the Earth. Through various forms, such as painting, sculpture, and performance, artists can engage and influence society. Art provides a platform for self-expression, raising awareness of social issues and making them more manageable.

Given its ability to convey emotions and ideas, art continues to change mindsets and play a vital role in society. Its power should never be underestimated.

SHAMEELA BALOCH,

Hub.