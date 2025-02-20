PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur passes away

ISLAMABAD - Member of the National Assembly and former federal minister Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur passed away on Wednesday. Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Yousuf Talpur belongs to Sindh’s Umerkot. Politicians from different parties on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of senior PPP. The president, in a statement, lauded the political services of the senior politician late Nawab Yousuf Talpur and condoled with the bereaved family. He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieved family to bear the loss. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of Member of the National Assembly and former federal minister Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur. The prime minister, in a statement, expressed sympathies and solidarity with the grieved family during this hour of grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Yousuf Talpur. Paying tribute to the late leader’s political and social services, the speaker described his demise as an irreparable loss that will be felt for years to come. “Hearing the news of Talpur’s passing has caused me immense sadness,” he said, extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

He further that Nawab Sab was a wise, seasoned, and dignified political leader who dedicated his life to democracy and public service. “His contributions to politics and society will always be remembered,” he added.

With Talpur’s passing, the country has lost a veteran politician, calling it a significant tragedy for his family and constituents. “In this time of grief and sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of a Member of the National Assembly Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

In his condolence message, the Deputy Speaker paid tribute to Talpur, calling him an experienced, visionary, and sagacious politician whose passing is an irreparable loss to national politics, his family, his constituency Umerkot, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur’s remarkable contributions to the National Assembly will always be remembered,” said Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, acknowledging his outstanding services to the country and the nation.

Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior politician. Shah described Talpur was elected to the National Assembly six times from Umerkot, earning the trust of the people.

In his condolence message, he said that Talpur was a vocal advocate for Sindh’s rights, particularly regarding the province’s water share, and provincial autonomy. As a member of the National Assembly, he effectively raised his voice on these issues, earning him recognition as a champion of people’s rights.

Shah extended his condolences to Talpur’s son, Timur Talpur, a member of the Provincial Assembly, and the entire Talpur family. He acknowledged that Talpur’s passing is a significant loss for the Pakistan People’s Party, which has been deprived of a senior politician.

Shah prayed for Talpur’s soul to rest in peace and for his family to be granted patience and solace during this difficult time.