President Zardari attends opening ceremony of Champions Trophy at National Stadium

KARACHI - President Asif Ali Zardari attended the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium here on Wednesday. First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also accompanied the President. He was received by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on arrival at the National Stadium. The President and the First Lady, accompanied by former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, carried the Champions Trophy onto the field. President Zardari met with the captains of the Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams. Later, the President and the First Lady also watched the match between the two teams.