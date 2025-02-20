Promotion of literature, culture top priority: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized the importance of literature and culture in social development, stating that fostering education and literary activities is crucial for building a prosperous and civilized society.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of prominent literary figures at Governor House. The delegation, led by Prof Gulzar Jalal, Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Academy of Letters, included renowned poets, writers, and researchers such as Prof Abaseen, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Prof Ishaq Wardag, Prof Aseer Mengal, Samina Qadir, Kulsoom Zeb, Shams Mohmand, and Amjad Ali Khadem.

The delegation discussed various issues related to the promotion of literature and culture in the province, highlighting challenges such as a lack of government support, difficulties in book publication, and limited literary conferences. They proposed initiatives including book fairs and programs to encourage young writers.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation of his full support and reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating literary activities. He suggested publishing magazines and journals in multiple languages to support writers and emphasized the need for provincial initiatives similar to those in Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Implementation Minority Rights Forum, led by Chairman Samuel Pyara, met with the Governor to discuss challenges faced by minority communities. They requested the organization of an international minority conference at Governor House. Governor Kundi assured them that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting minority rights.