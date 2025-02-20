Protecting Victims

As more disturbing cases of crimes against women and sexual assault come to light, the words of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Alia Neelum become all the more critical to consider. While presiding over a full bench reviewing the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, the Chief Justice noted a significant gap between how the law is written on paper and how it is enforced at police stations across the country. The most pressing concern is the confidentiality of rape victims.

Protecting the identities of survivors is a fundamental principle of Pakistan’s anti-rape laws and a crucial safeguard in sexual assault cases worldwide. The fear of social stigma often prevents survivors from coming forward, and if reporting a crime means their names and details will become public knowledge—without law enforcement ensuring their protection while holding perpetrators accountable—it creates a deeply harmful deterrent.

In a country like Pakistan, where honour killings remain a grave issue, weaponising shame against victims is a calculated tactic used by sexual predators. If perpetrators can rely on the system’s failures—knowing that the police may not fulfil their duty, that victims’ identities may be exposed, and that critical legal protections may not be upheld—it gives them implicit cover. This erodes the willingness of survivors to seek justice, as they risk not only legal hurdles but also severe social consequences. This is precisely why law enforcement must take its role seriously and fulfil its responsibilities.

That the Attorney General and senior officials from the law department failed to appear at this crucial High Court hearing further underscores the government’s lack of urgency in addressing these issues. If Pakistan is to become a safer country for women, the state must prioritise the effective enforcement of laws designed to protect them.