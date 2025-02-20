Rain in parts of country ends prolonged dry spell

Light to heavy rain in several cities including Lahore and snowfall over the hills and lowered temperature in the country on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated rain is expected to bring relief to the citizens suffering due to the poor air quality due to the prolonged dry spell. Met office said that the current rain spell will continue till February 21.

The rain severely disrupted Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) transmission system, leaving citizens frustrated. Dozens of feeders tripped due to the rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

Rain was also reported from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Kasur, Attock, Kala Bagh, Bhakkar, Darya Khan, Nankana Sahib, Muridke, Hangu, Ghotki and several other cities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that heavy snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in hilly areas from the night of February 19 to the morning of February 21.

The PMD has indicated the possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat during this period. The tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.