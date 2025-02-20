Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain forecast

The much-anticipated Rang-e-Pakistan Festival has been rescheduled given the recent weather forecast predicting rain. The three-day cultural event will now take place from February 22-23 at Lok Virsa.



The festival, organized under the guidance of the National Heritage and Culture Division, is a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural, historical, and literary heritage.



Running daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, the festival promises an immersive experience featuring an exciting lineup of activities, including an Artisans’ Craftsmanship Exhibition, Musical Performances, Storytelling Sessions, Cultural Dance Shows, Qawwali Sessions, Puppet Shows, Cultural and Historical Book Exhibitions.



These activities are being organized in collaboration with various organizations, working under the administrative oversight of the National Heritage and Culture Division, such as the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Pakistan Academy of Letters, Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Language Promotion Department, National Library of Pakistan and Quaid-i-Azam Academy.



The festival will offer a platform for artisans, folk artists, and craftsmen to showcase their talents and preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy.