Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rising Divorce Rates in Pakistan

February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Pakistan is witnessing a concerning rise in divorce rates, driven by economic pressures, shifting cultural values, and the growing influence of Western culture. A recent Gallup Pakistan survey revealed that 48% of Pakistanis believe divorce rates have increased over the past decade.

The breakdown of marriages can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of patience and communication, a growing disconnect from religious and traditional values, and evolving life priorities. As more women pursue careers and financial independence, marital dynamics are shifting, often leading to tension and conflict.

Furthermore, the erosion of traditional values and social norms has contributed to this trend. The increasing influence of Western culture and media has reshaped expectations, sometimes fostering unrealistic desires that remain unfulfilled.

To address this issue, efforts must be made to strengthen family bonds and preserve traditional values through education, counselling, and community-based initiatives that promote healthy relationships, effective communication, and conflict resolution. By working together, we can reinforce the institution of marriage and build a more stable society.

135 companies to participate in 1st FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition

SHOAIB ASSA,

Kolowah.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025