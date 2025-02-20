Rising Divorce Rates in Pakistan

Pakistan is witnessing a concerning rise in divorce rates, driven by economic pressures, shifting cultural values, and the growing influence of Western culture. A recent Gallup Pakistan survey revealed that 48% of Pakistanis believe divorce rates have increased over the past decade.

The breakdown of marriages can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of patience and communication, a growing disconnect from religious and traditional values, and evolving life priorities. As more women pursue careers and financial independence, marital dynamics are shifting, often leading to tension and conflict.

Furthermore, the erosion of traditional values and social norms has contributed to this trend. The increasing influence of Western culture and media has reshaped expectations, sometimes fostering unrealistic desires that remain unfulfilled.

To address this issue, efforts must be made to strengthen family bonds and preserve traditional values through education, counselling, and community-based initiatives that promote healthy relationships, effective communication, and conflict resolution. By working together, we can reinforce the institution of marriage and build a more stable society.

SHOAIB ASSA,

Kolowah.