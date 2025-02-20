Role of youth in protection of children’s rights stressed

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission and the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with UNICEF, organized a panel discussion focused on “Protecting Every Child’s Rights: Why Youth Matters” at the 4th DOSTI Peshawar Literature Festival.

This Literature Festival served as a dynamic platform to explore the intersection of literature, social responsibility, and youth activism, with a strong focus on child protection and rights advocacy. Literature brings people together to reflect on important social issues, and within this intellectual space, students and experts gathered for a thoughtful discourse on the role of youth as key stakeholders in shaping a safer society for children.

The discussion brought together academics, policymakers, child rights practitioners, and students. The debate focused on the need to protect children’s rights and the role of youth in advancing child protection efforts, becoming thought leaders, and joining the workforce in various sectors that commit to keeping child rights at the center of their ambitions and professional services.

The panel included distinguished experts, including Prof Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar; Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Ijaz Khan, Chief Protection Officer.

Dr Basharat Hussain spoke about the critical role of academic institutions in fostering awareness and expertise on child rights and human rights issues. He noted that while several disciplines are directly linked to child protection, more should be done to encourage interdisciplinary studies that integrate child protection into multiple academic domains.

Specialized courses focused on child rights, juvenile justice, and social work could be introduced, and for experiential learning opportunities, students could engage in internships and fieldwork with child protection organizations.

Ijaz highlighted that the provincial government and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission recognize youth as a critical force in child protection. He encouraged young people to actively engage with the child protection system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to leverage social media and technology to raise awareness about child rights violations.

Sohail Ahmad discussed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as guiding frameworks for the government, academia, and change makers. He highlighted the intersection of social injustices, inequalities, and violations of child rights, stressing the need to bring society, policymakers, and change advocates together.

The panellists collectively stressed the need for a multi-sectoral approach, bridging academia, policy, and practice to strengthen child protection systems with youth at the center.

The session concluded with a call to action, encouraging students to engage in child protection initiatives at the university and in their communities and to leverage academic resources to contribute to policy research and advocacy. The 4th DOSTI Peshawar Literature Festival 2025 reaffirmed that child protection is not just a policy matter but a shared social responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP CTA), Dosti Welfare Foundation, and Commissioner Peshawar jointly organized the fourth ‘Dosti Peshawar Literary Festival 2025’ at Nishtar Hall on Wednesday.

The festival was part of the provincial government’s drug-free Peshawar campaign, during which a theater play was performed. An art exhibition at the Nishtar Hall Gallery featured various artistic displays, including a Kathak Katha Sufi dance, a musical performance by a youth band, and an in-depth discussion on the increasing drug addiction among youth and its impact on society.

The theatre play, titled Sannata (Silence), was written and directed by Nisar Khan Tanoli and performed by the Hazarawal Theater. The play highlighted issues such as domestic violence against women, the challenges faced by families due to drug addiction, and other social problems.

The play depicted the life of a girl who marries into a family where, in the absence of her husband working abroad, she faces oppression from her mother-in-law and other family members, eventually leading to her mental distress.

During the event, Khanzada Asfandyar performed the Kathak Katha Sufi dance, which was well received by the audience and earned thunderous applause. The Zwand-Parast band also presented a musical performance.

Students of Fine Arts exhibited various artworks and fashion design pieces at Nishtar Hall, showcasing their creativity.

A panel discussion was held where Dr Khalid Mufti, Dr Abida Nazir, Aslam Mir, and other experts thoroughly discussed the growing issue of drug addiction among youth and its detrimental effects on society.