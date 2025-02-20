Thursday, February 20, 2025
Romina calls for stronger gender-responsive measures in Pakistan’s climate change framework

February 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has called for the development of inclusive climate strategies that prioritize the involvement of women, girls, transgender individuals, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in climate change mitigation efforts for environmental sustainability. Romina addressed participants here on Wednesday at a consultation workshop on “Advancing Gender-Responsive, Inclusive, and Climate-Resilient Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs),” where she highlighted Pakistan’s significant climate vulnerability and its disproportionate impact on women and marginalized communities. The event was organized by WaterAid Pakistan, a programme for sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene, and Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA), a network advocating for the rights of rural women. She explained that although Pakistan contributes less than 1% of global carbon emissions, it faces some of the most severe consequences of the climate crisis. The 2022 floods, which caused damage exceeding 24 billion PKR, serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of extreme weather events on infrastructure, livelihoods, and vulnerable communities, particularly women, girls, transgender individuals, and PWDs. “Women, especially in rural areas, are disproportionately burdened with water collection, sanitation management, and caregiving responsibilities,” Romina stated. “Climate-induced disasters such as floods and droughts further exacerbate water insecurity, and food insecurity, and contribute to gender-based violence and early marriages. Unfortunately, women are often excluded from climate decision-making, which diminishes the effectiveness of policies and leaves them even more vulnerable.”

Romina also reflected on Pakistan’s progress at COP29, where the country unveiled its climate finance framework, marking a crucial step in mobilizing investments for climate action. As part of its NDCs, Pakistan has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30% and ensuring that 60% of its energy mix comes from renewable sources by 2030.

