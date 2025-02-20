Thursday, February 20, 2025
RPO holds open court

February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan held an open court at his office here on Wednesday. He listened to public grievances and issued orders for their early solution. He directed police officers to utilize all resources for the provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps. Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.

