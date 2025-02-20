Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet in Peshawar on Feb 28 to sight Ramazan moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar on the evening of February 28 (Friday) to sight the crescent for the holy month of Ramazan. If the moon is sighted, fasting will commence on March 1 (Saturday).

The meeting, presided over by Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will take place after the Asr prayer. Simultaneously, zonal committees across the country will also hold sessions to receive and verify moon sighting reports. Scholars from various Islamic schools of thought will participate in the central meeting to confirm the beginning of Ramazan.

Ramazan, observed with deep religious devotion, will see millions of Pakistanis fasting from dawn to dusk, alongside billions of Muslims worldwide. The fasting duration varies between 12 to 17 hours, depending on geographical location.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) projected that the first day of fasting in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 2. According to the PMD, the new moon is expected to be born on February 28 at 5:45 PM, making its visibility more probable on March 1.

Meanwhile, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) in Abu Dhabi also forecasted that Ramazan is expected to begin on March 1 in several Muslim countries, including those in the Arab world.

During Ramazan, Pakistan witnesses an increase in charitable activities, with widespread food distribution and roadside stalls offering meals for those returning home at Iftar. The month also drives a surge in business activity, particularly in the lead-up to Eid ul Fitr.