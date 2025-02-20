Saba Qamar’s remarks on Karachi spark mixed reactions

Renowned Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has candidly shared her thoughts on life in Karachi, expressing disappointment over the city’s daily routine.

Speaking humorously, she remarked, “One can stay in Karachi for two days, maybe a week, but living here for three months is a real challenge.”

She complained about the city’s weather and pollution, stating that her skin and hair had been severely affected.

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online. While some netizens criticized her statement as biased against Karachi and its residents, others defended her, agreeing that the city's hot and humid climate is well known.

Adding a touch of humor, Saba claimed that upon returning home, her family hardly recognized her—an exaggeration many found amusing.

One user supported her view, saying Karachi’s weather is harsh on skin and hair, while others dismissed her remarks, with one noting, “Millions live in Karachi without such issues this is just typical celebrity exaggeration.”