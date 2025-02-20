Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saba Qamar’s remarks on Karachi spark mixed reactions

Saba Qamar’s remarks on Karachi spark mixed reactions
Web Desk
10:59 PM | February 20, 2025
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Renowned Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has candidly shared her thoughts on life in Karachi, expressing disappointment over the city’s daily routine.

Speaking humorously, she remarked, “One can stay in Karachi for two days, maybe a week, but living here for three months is a real challenge.”

She complained about the city’s weather and pollution, stating that her skin and hair had been severely affected.

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online. While some netizens criticized her statement as biased against Karachi and its residents, others defended her, agreeing that the city's hot and humid climate is well known.

Adding a touch of humor, Saba claimed that upon returning home, her family hardly recognized her—an exaggeration many found amusing.

One user supported her view, saying Karachi’s weather is harsh on skin and hair, while others dismissed her remarks, with one noting, “Millions live in Karachi without such issues this is just typical celebrity exaggeration.”

Online shopping in EU continued to grow in 2024

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025