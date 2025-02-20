Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SALU launches cleanliness drive for a Greener Campus

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), on Wednesday launched a campus-wide cleanliness drive as part of Students’ Week, reinforcing its commitment to environmental awareness and hygiene. The initiative, which began at IBA and concluded at the Administration Block, was led by Dr. M.K. Laghari, Director of IBA and Dr Ameer Hussain Shar Dean Faculty of Management Sciences.

Faculty members and a large number of  volunteer students from the Business Studies department actively participated in the drive. Equipped with gloves and masks, they worked together to clean the university’s main boulevard, enhancing the campus’s aesthetics and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. M.K. Laghari emphasized the significance of cleanliness and sustainability, stated that a clean environment is crucial for fostering a healthy and productive academic atmosphere. This initiative goes beyond cleaning the campus, with aims to instill a lasting sense of responsibility among students and staff.

Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan

The drive also served as an awareness campaign, encouraging students to adopt eco-friendly practices and take ownership of their surroundings. Participants expressed enthusiasm and stressed the need for regular cleanliness efforts to maintain the university’s beauty and hygiene.

Several distinguished faculty members, including Dr. Ameer Hussain Shar, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Irum Rani Shaikh, Director QEC; and Dr. Sumayya and Professor Riaz Hamid addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of the initiative. Volunteer students also shared their insights on the drive’s impact.

Senior faculty members, including Dr. Maseeullah Jatoi, Dr. Rehman Gul, Dr. Irfan, Dr. Hira, Dr. Shahbaz, and Ms. Munazza, actively took part in the campaign, reflecting the university’s collective dedication to fostering a culture of cleanliness, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Will take opposition parties’ input on reforms, CJP tells PM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025