SCBAP condemns killing of 7 civilians travelling from Quetta to Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), on Wednesday condemned the barbaric act of terrorism wherein seven civilians, travelling from Quetta to Punjab, were killed after being forced off their bus.

“The SCBAP extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate tragedy,” he said.

SCBAP President, in a statement, issued by Association office said: “It is disheartening to witness yet another gruesome act of terrorism that occurred on the National Highway in the Rarkan area of District Barkhan, Balochistan.”

More than seven innocent civilians travelling from Quetta to Punjab were ruthlessly killed by the assailants after being forced off their bus.

The SCBAP stated, “We strongly condemn this barbaric act of terrorism, we cannot ignore the negligence of both the provincial and federal governments, as well as the failure of law enforcement agencies under their purview, which once again failed to protect innocent lives.”

It added, “It is extremely troubling to note that this incident is just one of many heinous acts that have taken place in the same area. Despite the recurring violence, no substantial precautions have been implemented to prevent such tragic losses of innocent lives.”

“We want to bring attention to the rights guaranteed to citizens under Article 09 read with the Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which provide for security, dignity, and the freedom of movement. These rights have been disregarded by the assailants, largely due to the obliviousness of both the ruling authorities and law enforcement agencies,” maintained the SCBAP.

It concluded, “We want to underscore that such barbaric and inhumane repeated massacres of innocent civilians is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe by all agencies to identify the culprits involved in this heinous incident. Such heinous crime which damages and isolates Pakistan in the comity of nations needs immediate actions. Therefore, those found responsible must be brought to books quickly.”