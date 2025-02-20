Thursday, February 20, 2025
Second Case of Polio

February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

It is alarming that Pakistan has confirmed its second case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) for 2025 in Badin, Sindh. This follows the first case reported earlier in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In 2024, Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases—27 in Balochistan, 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

Despite mass vaccination campaigns, Pakistan remains a polio-affected country, along with Afghanistan. The government must continue its efforts to ensure that every child under five receives polio drops. It is crucial for the public to support vaccination drives to eliminate polio and other preventable diseases.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.

