Senate body chairman directs freezing all land allotments, acquisitions within PQ, KPT areas

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Senate Committee Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to freeze all land allotments and acquisitions within Port Qasim and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) areas as he revealed shocking details regarding the highly controversial allotment of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim. “Land worth Rs40 million per acre was allotted at a mere Rs1 million per acre, leading to a massive loss of Rs40 billion. This deal, which includes the sale of 200 acres of land separately, has caused Rs60 billion loss to the national treasury. This cannot be allowed to continue,” stated Senator Faisal Vawda here.

The Senate Committee on Maritime Affairs, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Faisal Vawda, discussed significant issues concerning land allotments at Port Qasim and KPT, the state of maritime affairs, and the future direction of port infrastructure and development. In light of discrepancies, the chairman directed the cancellation of these land allotments and instructed the concerned authorities to prepare a detailed report immediately, identifying the individuals involved. “We will not hesitate to lift the restraining orders on this matter,” he added. “The responsible will be accountable to NAB and other relevant agencies. The Committee will use all necessary means to fix these issues.”

Senator Vawda also expressed concerns regarding similar allotments during the past era, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. Even the Port Qasim Authority chairman was unaware of such illegal allotment issue, he said and added: “If billions of dollars have been lost, we will recover it, and our steps will be strong, and if required the matter will be referred to NAB as well as other concerned authorities for investigation.” Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Sheikh, responded by stating, “To my knowledge, there is no such transfer that took place without the permission of the board, however we will collect all necessary details regarding the matter.” He went on to highlight the serious issues faced by the maritime sector, mentioning the stagnation in various projects, including fisheries, over the last several years.

The committee also discussed the broader challenges facing the country’s maritime infrastructure, especially in Karachi and Gwadar. Senator Pervaiz Rashid underscored the lack of a cohesive strategy, pointing out, “Unfortunately, we have never considered our ports as commercial entities. The absence of coordination between departments has paralyzed progress. The failure to address overloading and the resulting damage to roads is one of the key issues that needs immediate attention.” Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Syed Zafar Ali Shah briefed the committee on several positive developments, including a Rs 90 billion profit for the sector in the previous year and a target of increasing earnings by Rs 14 billion. “We are working on digitalization across ports to enhance efficiency. A digital system at ports can earn us an additional $100 per container daily,” the secretary stated.

The committee also received updates on the ongoing and planned projects at Gwadar Port. The chairman of Gwadar Port emphasized the potential of the port, citing a Japanese grant of one billion dollars for industrial pollution control. “We are working with international partners on projects that will boost the economic opportunities in Gwadar, including green shipping and green fuel projects,” he explained. Additionally, the committee was briefed on efforts to expand the port’s capacity, including the initiatives to improve port infrastructure. As part of the ongoing efforts to improve security and operations at Gwadar, the committee discussed the implementation of new security measures and the development of infrastructure such as the Lyari Expressway, which aims to open new trade routes.

“There are many opportunities for development in Gwadar, particularly in fertilizer imports and export connections with Central Asia. Our task is to ensure that the local community is engaged, and we work towards eliminating illegal fishing and promoting sustainable development,” the Gwadar Port Chairman added. The chairman Committee also expressed serious concern over the significant financial mismanagement by former minister Ali Zaidi in the previous government regarding the awarding of the dredging contract by KPT. He revealed that the former minister unnecessarily delayed the process and retained $330 million in Pakistani currency rather than in US dollars. He added that this negligence resulted in a sharp rise in the dredging cost, which escalated from Rs. 5 to Rs. 15 per cubic yard, leading to an exponential increase in overall expenses. The chairman also emphasized the committee’s determination to address all issues particularly land-related, the committee decided to make formal visits to Port Qasim, KPT and Gwadar and make on ground inspections on various land acquisition and evaluate a true picture of the issue, ensuring transparency and accountability in maritime affairs.” The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, and Senator Rubina Qaim Khani.