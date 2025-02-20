Thursday, February 20, 2025
Sharjeel Memon condoles demise of MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur

Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -  Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday expressed condolence on the demise of senior politician and PPP MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur. The senior minister, in his condolence message, said that Nawab Yousuf Talpur was a seasoned politician and he had dedicated his entire life to democracy, justice, and the rights of the deprived classes. Sharjeel Memon termed Nawab Yousuf Talpur’s demise as an irreparable loss not only to the Pakistan Peoples Party but also to the people of Sindh and Pakistan and said that his commitment to public service, his integrity in politics, and his struggle for the development of Sindh will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, we are with the family and all the loved ones of Nawab Yousuf Talpur, he said and prayed to Allah almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family.

