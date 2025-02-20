Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shaza highlights Pakistan’s stance on digital economy at DCO General Assembly

Shaza highlights Pakistan’s stance on digital economy at DCO General Assembly
NEWS WIRE
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD -   Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to the digital economy and global cooperation. Representing Pakistan at the 4th Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) General Assembly in Jordan, she underscored the importance of international partnerships in advancing digital development. Actively engaging in discussions, she shared Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy with international ministers and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to fostering digital cooperation said a news release. Pakistan’s role in promoting digital collaboration was widely acknowledged at the global forum. “Pakistan will play a pivotal role in the digital revolution,” Shaza Fatima said. Discussions with member countries focused on digital skills development and technology partnerships, further strengthening Pakistan’s global digital engagement. Pakistan is actively shaping the future of the digital economy. With a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering international collaboration, Pakistan remains dedicated to leveraging technology for progress.

FO rejects Afghan diplomat’s remarks about mistreatment of Afghans

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025