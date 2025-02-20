Thursday, February 20, 2025
Shubman Gill’s heroics lead India to victory in Champions Trophy opener

M Yashal
10:37 PM | February 20, 2025
Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century and Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul powered India to a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Dubai.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh struggled early, collapsing to 35 for five. However, Towhid Hridoy’s resilient 100 and Jaker Ali’s 68 helped them recover to post 228, with the duo putting up a crucial 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Shami was the standout bowler, taking five for 53, while Axar Patel narrowly missed a hat-trick after Rohit Sharma dropped a catch at slip.

In response, Gill anchored the chase, scoring 101 off 129 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. He guided India home in the 47th over.

Rohit Sharma contributed 41 in a solid 69-run opening stand, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 41 after being dropped on nine.

