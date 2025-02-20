Thursday, February 20, 2025
SRSO conducts orientation workshop

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A one-day orientation workshop for Sindh Rural Support Organisation’s (SRSO) Communication Focal Persons (CFPs) was successfully conducted in Sukkur. The workshop, organized by the Monitoring Evaluation Research (MER) Unit in collaboration with the Institute of Management and Skills Development (IMSD), aimed to enhance the capacity of CFPs in communication protocols and guidelines. The workshop was attended by 27 Communication Focal Persons from various sectors and major projects across Sukkur, Shikarpur, and Larkana regions. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the crucial role of effective communication in promoting the organization’s brand, visibility, and stakeholder engagement.

OUR STAFF REPORT

