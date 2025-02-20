Surge in house robberies leaves Gujar Khan residents alarmed

Gujar khan - A surge in house robberies and highway crimes in the Gujar Khan tehsil jurisdiction has left residents alarmed, prompting urgent appeals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to implement stricter measures to curb the escalating lawlessness.

According to police sources, a gang of armed robbers targeted the residence of Malik Tariq Farooq in the Kaliam area under Mandra police station on Tuesday evening. Tariq told Mandra police that the gunpoint house robbery occurred around 8:30 PM, resulted in the robbery of gold jewelry weighing approximately 18 tolas valuing around Rs. 3.5 million, cash amounting to Rs. 300,000, and a licensed weapon.

In a separate incident, a police official identified as Ejaz Malik, posted at the Sihala Police Academy, was reportedly ambushed by highway robbers on GT Road while returning to his home in Kaliam. The assailants attempted to seize his official weapon.

The situation has grown increasingly dire, with repeated incidents of highway robberies along the GT Road stretch between Rawat, Mandra, and Gujar Khan. Particular concern are reports of criminals posing in uniform to carry out these highway robberies, raising fears among expatriates returning to the area. In response to the growing unrest, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, convened an emergency meeting with Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, SP Khokhar issued strict instructions to concerned officers to curb the rising crime rate, arrest outlaws, and make recoveries of the looted valuables.

Residents have expressed frustration over the persistent crime wave and are calling on the IGP Punjab to take immediate action to restore safety and security in the area. The community remains on edge as they await concrete steps from law enforcement to address the ongoing street crime.