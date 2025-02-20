Thursday, February 20, 2025
Tarar criticizes PTI for rejecting COAS’s successful UK visit
7:52 PM | February 20, 2025
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of refusing to acknowledge the success of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Tarar stated that the COAS received a warm welcome in the UK, as the world recognizes the professional excellence of Pakistan’s military.

He dismissed social media campaigns against the visit, attributing them to a small group of detractors, while emphasizing that patriotic citizens had pushed back against such narratives.

Highlighting economic progress, Tarar noted a 32% rise in remittances and praised overseas Pakistanis for their role in strengthening the economy. However, he also criticized a faction working against the state’s interests.

He reaffirmed that the government possesses substantial evidence of PTI’s involvement in the May 9 attacks on security installations, including the vandalism of Jinnah House.

Responding to a question, Tarar condemned the PTI founder’s letter to the IMF, calling it detrimental to Pakistan’s national interests.

