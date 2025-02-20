Three PECA cases filed over AI videos of Maryam Nawaz

Authorities have registered three more cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 for allegedly spreading propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and state institutions on social media.

According to police, the cases were lodged at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations under multiple serious charges, including PECA provisions. The FIRs claim that the accused used artificial intelligence (AI) to create manipulated videos of Maryam Nawaz, allegedly to promote an anti-state agenda online.

The complaints further state that a specific political group is behind the fabrication of fake videos, aiming to incite unrest. However, no arrests have been made so far.

PECA enforcement and political arrests

Earlier this month, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Shabbir Ahmed was arrested in Mansehra under PECA for his speech against the government and state institutions on Kashmir Solidarity Day. His arrest has added to concerns about the implementation of the controversial law.

HRCP raises concerns over PECA 2025

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concerns over the passage of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The organization has called for thorough debate in the Senate before enforcement, warning that the law could be used to suppress journalists, political figures, and social activists.

HRCP has also criticized the bill’s focus on combating "fake or false news," arguing that it threatens fundamental human rights and press freedom.

As debate over PECA 2025 intensifies, rights groups and opposition leaders continue to demand greater transparency and safeguards against potential misuse of the law.