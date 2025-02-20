Traders halt anti-encroachment operation in Vehari

Vehari - The Central Traders Association has halted the Anti-Encroachment Team’s operation for not taking traders into confidence. In response, traders set up barricades in front of the Ghalla Mandi Gate on Club Road, blocking the team’s entry. Hundreds of traders protested by closing their shops, led by Central Traders Association President Irshad Hussain Bhatti. Other prominent traders, including Senior Vice President Mian Sajid Asif, Vice President Rao Ishaq Khan, and General Secretary Rao Khalil Ahmed, Ch Muhammad Rafiq, Senior member of Chamber of small traders Mr Mukhtar Ahmad Bhatti, President Kiryana Association Mr Haji Muhammad Aslam Madni and others participated in the protest. During the protest, Irshad Hussain Bhatti addressed the crowd, stating that the Municipal Committee authorities had initially allowed shopkeepers to install shades up to six feet outside their shops. However, the Anti-Encroachment Team is now demanding that they be reduced to less than six feet. Mr Irshad Bhatti complained that no officer, except the Assistant Commissioner, was willing to engage in dialogue with them. He demanded that the issue be resolved through negotiation, assuring that traders would cooperate fully. The protest included slogans in support of the traders’ demands.