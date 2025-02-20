Tribesmen reject govt’s directive to form armed committees

Khyber - The tribesmen have unanimously rejected the government’s directive to form volunteer armed committees (Lashkars) to counter militant threats. The decision was made during a grand Jirga held in the Maidan area of Tirah Valley on Tuesday.

Amid worsening law and order in Tirah, the Jirga was convened, bringing together a large number of political and religious leaders, tribal elders from Khyber tribal district, particularly from Tirah, and the central leadership of Seyasi Ittehad (Political Alliance) of Bara.

A declaration passed unanimously by the participants stated that maintaining law and order is the State’s responsibility, and it must fulfill its duty to restore peace in the area. The participants categorically rejected forming volunteer armed committees to counter militants in Tirah Valley.

The declaration further stated that in the event of a fresh wave of militancy, the locals would not leave their homes as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). If forced to vacate due to a military operation, they would not take refuge in downtown areas but instead move to Islamabad and stage protests in the capital.

To ensure representation of all Afridi tribes and sub-tribes, the Jirga formed councils with four to five representatives each. These councils will engage in dialogue with security forces and militant groups to restore peace in Tirah Valley.

The tribesmen widely approved the declaration and demanded the government ensure their constitutional rights. The development follows the brutal abduction and murder of Tirah Tajer Union (TTU) President Haji Sher Muhammad Afridi and his cousin last week, which alarmed the locals and prompted them to rise against insurgency before it escalates into a full-scale conflict between security forces and militants.