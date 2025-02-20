Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Uraan Pakistan fosters inclusion through equality, ethics: PM Shehbaz

Uraan Pakistan fosters inclusion through equality, ethics: PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
4:38 PM | February 20, 2025
National

The international Day of Social Justice is being observed on Thursday.

The day aims to raise awareness about social justice issues globally and encourage efforts to combat poverty, unemployment and social exclusion.

Prime Minister Mhuhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said 'Uraan Pakistan' program focuses on equality and ethics to foster an inclusive society.

He said the Government has launched a digital platform encompassing an integrated social welfare system to enable persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to promptly access tailored support services.

The Prime Minister said many programs have been launched to protect rights of citizens striving to eliminate the biases and prejudices that impede progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said the day called for action to address key issues such as poverty, gender inequality, and discrimination, emphasizing the importance of inclusive societies where all individuals can enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

Pakistan set to receive up to 1.5bn dollars in IMF climate funding: Aurangzeb

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025