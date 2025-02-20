Uraan Pakistan fosters inclusion through equality, ethics: PM Shehbaz

The international Day of Social Justice is being observed on Thursday.

The day aims to raise awareness about social justice issues globally and encourage efforts to combat poverty, unemployment and social exclusion.

Prime Minister Mhuhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said 'Uraan Pakistan' program focuses on equality and ethics to foster an inclusive society.

He said the Government has launched a digital platform encompassing an integrated social welfare system to enable persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to promptly access tailored support services.

The Prime Minister said many programs have been launched to protect rights of citizens striving to eliminate the biases and prejudices that impede progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said the day called for action to address key issues such as poverty, gender inequality, and discrimination, emphasizing the importance of inclusive societies where all individuals can enjoy equal rights and opportunities.