US must have Greenland for national, international security: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again pushed for US control of Greenland, citing what he called security concerns.

“We very need Greenland from the standpoint of national security and international security, we have to do something with Greenland,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, as reported by Forbes Breaking News.

Asked if the issue is “part of any discussions you're having with Europeans and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Trump said it was not.

“We have to have Greenland because of the national security picture, even more so now than it would have been 20 years ago, 30 years ago when they talked about it then too,” Trump said.

“You know, they used to talk about it. Years ago they were talking about Greenland. But now with, you know, modern weaponry, planes, and the speed of planes, and all of the things, so we have to have Greenland,” he argued.

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has attracted Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources. Tensions rose after Trump refused to rule out economic or military action to secure Greenland, claiming that it was critical for "the protection of the free world."

Trump has previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, comparing the acquisition to a "large real estate deal."

Similar to his plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza and have the strip “fixed up,” which he also characterized as a “big real estate site,” Trump’s designs on Greenland have been firmly rejected by both Denmark and the people of the island.