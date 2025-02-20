Voters’ education committee meeting held in Jhol

HYDERABAD - A meeting of the voters’ education committee was held in Jhol city under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar. The meeting was attended by chairman town committee Jhol Rana Rashid, committee members, youth, women, transgender persons and representatives of minority communities. On this occasion, a comprehensive strategy was discussed to ensure vote registration and participation in the electoral process for all citizens. Moreover, awareness campaigns in educational institutions and effective registration of women and transgender voters in particular were also discussed. Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Commissioner emphasized special efforts to register women and transgender voters. He stated that awareness sessions were being conducted in schools, colleges and public places to highlight the importance of voting and registration. Chairman town committee Jhol Rana Rashid stressed that voting was a fundamental pillar of democracy. He urged citizens to not only ensure their voter registration but also actively participate in elections to contribute to national development. Committee members, including Hissal Maryam, Nadia Chohan, Principal of higher secondary school Shakeela, Election Officer Muhammad Umair, Saima Sattar and others reaffirmed their commitment to organizing seminars in schools and colleges to raise awareness about the significance of voting.