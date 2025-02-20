Water project for Gwadar from Tajikistan feasibility study finalized

ISLAMABAD - Feasibility study of water project, supplying water to Gwadar from Tajikistan has been finalised, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari announced the completion of a feasibility study for a water supply project aimed at providing water to the port city of Gwadar from Tajikistan.

This project is expected to address the water scarcity issues faced by Gwadar and support its growing population and development needs.

Speaking during the closing session of the International Conference on ‘Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities,’ organized by the Pakistan-China Institute at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari emphasized the complexity of the water supply route.

He mentioned that the feasibility plan has been submitted to the Chinese government with the support of brotherly country UAE.

President Zardari also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and economic cooperation, saying that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port would play a significant role in promoting regional trade and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan’s strategic location offered significant opportunities to enhance regional trade, terming the country as a “natural trade corridor” linking China, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

President of the UAE-based Global Council of Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Jarwan Al Mohammed, lauded Pakistan’s efforts at promoting regional connectivity. He urged the need to build bridges and work together to promote tolerance, education, and business cooperation.

During past many years Gwadar has been facing severe water scarcity issues. The city’s growing population and development needs have put a strain on its water resources.

To address this, Pakistan and China have been working together on several projects to solve the issue, including the inauguration of desalination plant in Gwadar. Additionally, the two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2023 for bilateral cooperation in water conservation, watershed planning, flood control, drought relief, and environmental protection.