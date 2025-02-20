Web of Issues

A series of events unfolding across Pakistan and the world highlights the deep interconnection between the country’s economy, security, and overall success—underscoring the need for a unified approach to address these challenges.

Recently, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity, emphasising Gwadar Port’s crucial role in this vision. Positioned at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and guarding the entrance to the Arabian Sea, Gwadar has the potential to become a key transit hub for international trade. While this vision is promising, security concerns continue to cast a shadow over development efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism following the tragic incident in Barkhan district, where seven Punjab-bound passengers were forcibly removed from a bus and executed. These attacks, orchestrated by internationally funded separatist groups operating in Balochistan, aim to disrupt international and interprovincial investment, making Gwadar increasingly difficult to develop. As the Prime Minister rightly pointed out, Gwadar cannot become the thriving coastal city Pakistan envisions until these security threats are eliminated.

Similarly, in New York, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, seeking the United Nations’ support in eliminating cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan. He urged the UN to initiate a counterterrorism strategy that actively includes Pakistan, recognising the country’s role and stakes in the fight against terrorism. From Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the northern areas, Pakistan faces continuous threats from militant organisations benefiting from foreign support. Until the UN and the broader international community take meaningful action, Pakistan will be forced to confront these challenges alone.

In this context, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s visit to the United Kingdom takes on added significance. Receiving a Guard of Honour during his visit, he is set to engage in high-level discussions with UK military officials on counterterrorism and intelligence cooperation. Beyond the UN, Pakistan must also strengthen bilateral security partnerships to combat terrorism effectively.

These events collectively paint a picture of Pakistan’s complex and intertwined challenges, demonstrating that no single issue—whether economic, security-related, or diplomatic—can be addressed in isolation.