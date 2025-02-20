Will take opposition parties’ input on reforms, CJP tells PM

PM Shehbaz visits Chief Justice House on the invitation of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi PM, CJP discuss country’s economic situation, security challenges CJP says his reform plan should carry bi-partisan support and be more impactful PM says government will provide its input soon.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House in Islamabad on Wednesday. The prime minister congratulated the Chief Justice on assuming his responsi-bilities and expressed good wishes.

The prime minister appreciated the Chief Justice’s initiative to visit remote areas of South Punjab, Interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to consult with all stakeholders for effective and timely delivery of justice in the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister also discussed country’s economic situation as well as economic and security challenges. Apprising the Chief Justice of the long-pending tax disputes in various courts, the prime minister requested the top judge to ensure timely decisions on these cases based on merit.

The Chief Justice asked the prime minister for suggestions to improve the justice system.

On this occasion, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi welcomed the prime Minister’s discussion on improving the justice system. The PM assured the Chief Justice of accelerating effective measures regarding missing persons. The meeting was also attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Af-fairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan, and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Tanzeela Sabahat.

‘Chief Justice House’

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the Chief Justice’s house on the invitation of the Chief Justice and called on Chief Justice, says a press release issued by the Supreme Court of Paki-stan late Wednesday.

“The Hon’ble Chief Justice shared with the Hon’ble Prime Minister the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee and sought the input of the Government,” says the state-ment. The move is part of the Chief Justice overall reform agenda intending reduction in the pendency and providing speedy justice to the people of Pakistan.

“The Chief Justice informed the Prime Minister that he will also be taking the opposition parties’ input and wishes that his reform program should carry bi-partisan support so that the reforms are consistent, sustain-able and more impactful. The prime minister appreciated the reform package and agreed the government will provide its input soon.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamen-tary Affairs, Mr. Ahad Cheema, Minister, Economic Affairs Division and Mr. Mansoor Usman Awan, Attor-ney General for Pakistan. While Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court and Ms. Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary, Law and Justice Commission assisted the Chief Justice in the meeting. At the con-clusion of the meeting, the Chief Justice of Pakistan presented to the Prime Minister a shield of the Su-preme Court of Pakistan.

‘Economic Advisory Council’

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says development of industry, agriculture, IT, along with the provision of employment and an increase in exports, are among government’s top priorities. Chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council in Islamabad Wednesday, he expressed the determination to work even harder for sustainable economic development.

The Prime Minister showed the resolve to fully use the existing capacity for the promotion of trade in the region. He said local industry will be enabled to make country’s exports competitive in the international market. Shehbaz Sharif said the government is also striving for the establishment of Green Data Centers in the country. He said the government is working to improve telecommunication services and internet access in remote areas to boost IT exports and the number of freelancers. Besides, consultation is continuing to regulate the digital currency.

The Council members expressed full confidence in the government’s policies and presented suggestions for the future.

Participants were of the view that Pakistan’s economy is stable and moving towards growth. They said price stability is leading to an increase in production. They said government’s economic team has proven all estimates and analyses wrong.

The Council members also opined that for the first time, global economic institutions, the business com-munity and investors unanimously recognized the government’s action plan. They acknowledged that the government is seriously ensuring the implementation of institutional reforms for the first time in country’s history.

The participants also commended the Prime Minister for his regular consultation with the business commu-nity and all stakeholders. They said improvements in the tax system, easing of regulations and providing a business and investor-friendly environment by the government led to development in all major sectors. They said it is also unique in country’s history that the business community has an easy and regular ac-cess to the government’s economic team.

The Participants recognized that the wheel of the country’s industry has started turning, with a significant increase in exports within a month. They said checking smuggling resulted into improved exports, which is a promising sign. The Prime Minister thanked the Council members for their participation and welcomed their suggestions.

He directed the quarters concerned to formulate a comprehensive action plan in consultation with the Council members regarding their proposals.

‘Pakistan, Bahrain relations are very strong’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the businessmen of Bahrain to tap the huge potential of business activities in Pakistan and invest in various sectors. He also stressed to further increase the trade volume of the two countries.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam which called on him here at the PM House. He emphasized that exchange of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries was important to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

“The brotherly relations of Pakistan and Bahrain are very strong and based on the shared beliefs, history and culture,” the prime minister said. He highlighted that the Pakistanis living in Bahrain were rendering key services in the country. He also stressed that Pakistan, Bahrain, and the entire Muslim Ummah should intensify the relief efforts for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior government officers were present on the occasion.