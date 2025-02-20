Women’s industrial exhibition showcases entrepreneurial talent

SIALKOT - The third edition of the two-day industrial exhibition, ‘We-Exhibit 2025’, was inaugurated on Wednesday, highlighting women’s entrepreneurial talent from across Pakistan. Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman highlighted the chamber’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering a business-friendly environment. She noted that women from various regions had gathered to showcase their products, helping them gain exposure and enhance their future prospects. Dr Mariam highlighted that ‘We-Exhibit 2025’ served as a platform to inspire new female entrepreneurs, offering them a chance to exhibit their products and gain real-world experience in customer interaction, sales, and marketing. She also underscored the importance of such events in preparing women for international trade fairs. The exhibition features around 160 stalls, including gold and silver category booths, displaying a diverse range of products such as cutlery, handicrafts, footwear, leather goods, jewellery, furniture, embroidery, gym wear, and sportswear. Participants from cities like Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, and Multan have joined the event.

Dr. Mariam expressed gratitude to the business community, including Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq, for their support in providing subsidized stalls to encourage new businesswomen.

The event was attended by key figures from the business community, including Additional Director Postal Rizwan Javed Hashmi, business leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, SVP WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan, VP WCCIS Rubina Naveed, and SVP SCCI Wasim Shahbaz Lodhi.