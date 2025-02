LAHORE - The Diamond Paints Polo Cup, co-sponsored by Pro Health, continues at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground, with an exciting match scheduled for today (Thursday)between Zacky Farms and Din Polo.According to Club Secretary Maj (Retd) Babar Mehboob Awan, the six-goal tournament has seen thrilling polo action so far. He also extended special gratitude to Diamond Paints CEO, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, for sponsoring the tournament.