KHYBER - As many as three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber Agency here yesterday. According to the local police, terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Tekhta Beg using explosive material, after which the police station caught fire. This led to exchange of fire between the police force and terrorists, which continued for hours. Immediately after the attack, the traffic on the Pak-Afghan Highway was shut down and a heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the check-post. Talking to journalists, Jamrud SHO Shah Khalid termed thestorm on the police checkpost a suicide attack. “The suicide bomber entered the check-post and blew himself up.” The SHO added that the police opened fire on the target upon seeing the suicide bomber. Two policemen — Manzoor Shah and Younis Khan — were martyred in the attack, while a cook in the check-post, identified as Rafiq, was shifted to the Peshawar hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Taking notice of the attack, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan’s has asked the IG Police for a report on the incident. “The incident is very sad, the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain,” the CM said.