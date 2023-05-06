Share:

PESHAWAR - An earthquake of five point six magnitude on Richter Scale was felt in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon. According to PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the epicenter of the earthquake was thirty-seven kilometers west of Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. No loss of life and property was reported. Tremors were also felt in upper parts of the province including Malakand and Hazara divisions where people came out of their homes and offices in panic while reciting Kalma and verses from the Quran.