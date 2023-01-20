Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Police have registered a case against PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi and 17 other party workers under terrorism and other charges after rival political activists clashed outside the Keamari Deputy Commissioner’s office. The clashes followed Sunday’s local government elections, the contentious results of which were called into question by the PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami, whose workers took to the streets yesterday. The second phase of the local government elections was held in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

Site-A police registered the first information report (FIR) at 7:20pm yesterday on a complaint of Kashif Mobin, the district manager of the People’s Service Centre at the Keamari DC office.

The FIR has been registered under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-terrorism Act, 2017 along with Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 506-b (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860.

However, according to Site-A Station House Officer Zulfiqar Ali Bajwa, no one has been arrested so far. According to Mobin, he was present at the Keamari DC office on his duty when at around 5pm, some 150-200 PTI workers — led by Zaidi and 17 other leaders — “attacked the DC office while chanting slogans and armed with weapons, canes, and sticks”. The FIR also mentioned that the workers pelted stones at the office and destroyed the furniture, windows, and doors there. It further alleged the rioters stole various valuable items from the office, including laptops.